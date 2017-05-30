UPDATE: Multiple vehicle accident on M-28

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP — Three vehicles were involved in a personal injury accident that has caused multiple injuries.

Around 10:15 A.M. on Tuesday morning, emergency crews were called to the area between Lakewood Lane and the Ojibwa Casino entrance on M-28 on a report of a person injury accident. Upon arrival, it was found that three vehicles, including two SUV’s and an Astro U.P. moving van were involved.

Multiple injuries have been reported and one passenger was extricated from an SUV using the Jaws of Life. Eyewitnesses tell ABC 10, the moving van rear ended one of the SUV’s that was attempting to turn left into a private driveway, this sent that vehicle into the other SUV.

Chocolay Township Fire, Chocolay Township Police, Michigan State Police, and multiple ambulances from UP Health System are assisting on the scene. This is a developing story, stay with ABC 10 for additional details.