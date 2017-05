CALUMET — A twenty-three year old woman has been reported missing out of Calumet.

Deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office say Merinda Valley was last seen in Calumet on Wednesday, May 24.

She is believed to be driving a white Toyota Rav4 SUV. If you have any information on Merinda’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (906) 482-0055.