Two men suffer serious injuries after one vehicle accident

ALGER COUNTY — Two U.P. men suffered serious injuries following a one vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Alger County.

According to the National Park Service, a vehicle was traveling westbound on H-58 near Hurricane River campground in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore when it left the road and struck a tree.

Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the accident. The conditions of the men are unknown at this time. We will release more information as it becomes available.