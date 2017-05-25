Winners announced for ‘Dancing with Our Stars’

MARQUETTE — The second and final night of Dancing with Our Stars Marquette County Style took place Thursday night and the fans came out in droves.

The Forest Roberts Theatre was a sold-out venue tonight as locals came out to support the dancers participating in the fifth annual Dancing with Our Stars competition. Lindsay Hemmila, the event coordinator, said the second night was added special for this year as fans voiced their opinions about wanting to see more.

This year’s theme was Redemption, which brought eight couples from past years out to compete for the Mirror Ball Trophy, once again. But, it’s all in the name of friendly competition, as proceeds from the fundraiser are donated to the U.P. Hospice Foundation.

The foundation provides supplies, services and equipment to hospice families that may not have the resources to have them otherwise. It also supports the Make-A-Memory program, which grants wishes for those in hospice.

The big winners were Patty Barton and Scott Knaffla. They danced the Samba to Magalenha by Sergio Mendes. Be sure to congratulate the lucky couple when you seem them out and about.