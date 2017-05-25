Students participate in hands on demos of industrial trades

MARQUETTE — The Marquette County Fairgrounds were filled with eager minds this morning as 600 students from Marquette and Alger County high schools attended Industrial Trades Career Day.

Students participated in hands–on demonstrations from various trades such as bricklaying, welding, and carpentry.

The career day is made possible through efforts from organizations such as the Upper Peninsula Construction Council, and from support from area schools like Northern Michigan University.

The event also addresses the industrial needs of our local community.

“I think the students are a little hesitant at first,” said Executive Dir. – UP Construction Council, Tony Retaskie. “Then, once they get to see what’s here, and they see some of their colleagues trying some of the equipment, they have a great time. They can climb poles, they can go up in the bucket trucks, they can try some of the heavy equipment.”

“I wasn’t planning on doing it after high school, but I do like it as a class,” said high school student, Tracy Burns. “It’s one of my favorite classes actually, cause you actually get to do things like hands on.”

“[I] might do a little carpentry during the summer,” said student Ramsey Luft, “So, I already have a little bit of background, know people, and I might do some masonry.”

The organizers of the career day were impressed by the industry turnout, and hope the event allowed students to make new connections in their fields of interest.