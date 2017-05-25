Miners win MPC boys tennis championship

MPC BOYS TENNIS FINALS RESULTS
- #1 singles: Eric Hurst (NEG) def. Tysen Wadge (IM) 0-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5)
- #2 singles: Luke Skewis (NEG) def. Jake Kerkala (WW) 6-2, 6-0
- #3 singles: Thomas Sertich (NEG) def. Adam Hyttinen (WW) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2
- #4 singles: Chas Kumpula (NEG) def. Anthony Couveau (WW) 6-1, 6-4
- #1 doubles: Austin Pierpont/Dylan Willey (WW) def. Klay Ronn/Peyton Anderson (NEG) 7-6 (5), 0-6, 6-1
- #2 doubles: Jakson Sager/Drew Lindberg (NEG) def. Jared Antilla/Bryce Traver (WW) 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-4
- #3 doubles: Jacob Talaga/Darius Provost (NEG) def. Jacob Adriano/Zach Niemi (WW) 7-5, 6-1
- #4 doubles: Jake Larson/Evan Hassell (NEG) def. Seth Smith/Matt LaFountain (WW) 6-5, 7-5
OVERALL TEAM SCORES
- Negaunee 46 pts
- Westwood 33 pts
- Ishpeming 17 pts
- Iron Mountain 14 pts
- Gwinn 10 pts