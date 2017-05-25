Upcoming traffic disruptions in Marquette announced

MARQUETTE — Updated traffic disruptions due to the Marquette Hospital Transportation Improvements Project announced.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday , May 30 U.S . 41 between Front Street and McClellan Avenue (M553) will experience traffic disruptions for the start of Stage 2 construction work. This stage of the U .S . 41 portion of the Marquette Hospital Transportation Improvements Project will involve the closure of the two existing west bound traffic lanes. Traffic will be diverted to one west and one east bound lane on the south side of U.S. 41.

This stage is scheduled to be substantially complete in eight weeks. Seventh Street will be closed to through traffic off U.S. 41 for this stage. The detour route for Seventh Street will be by way of Front Street and Washington Street. Grove Street will remain open during this phase of the project and will have a temporary traffic signal set up to allow

traffic to access Grove Street.

The public is advised to use caution when traveling through this area and to be alert for construction, detour and advisory signing. A staging schematic can be accessed at the City of Marquette web site under the “Hospital Transportation Improvements Project” link at www.mqtcty.org. Bacco Construction Company is the general contractor for this project.

The City of Marquette asks you for your patience during the construction process.