Woman dies in motorcycle accident

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Gould City woman was killed in a motorcycle accident Tuesday night in Mackinac County.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police St. Ignace Post were called to a motorcycle vs. vehicle accident at 7:00 p.m. on Sandtown Road in Portage Township. A motorcycle driven by a 26-yhear-old man collided with a vehicle making a left turn into a private driveway.

The vehicle turning into the driveway was driven by a 21-year-old Newberry man. The driver of the motorcycle was critically injured.

He was taken to Helen Newberry Joy Hospital and later transferred to UP Health System – Marquette for treatment of critical injuries. His passenger, the 32-year-old Gould City woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. Both motorcycle occupants were not wearing at the helmets at the time of the crash.

The accident remains under investigation and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.