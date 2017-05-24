Florek signs with Iserlohn Roosters

MILWAUKEE — Former Northern Michigan hockey star Justin Florek has signed a one–year contract with the German club Iserlohn Roosters. This past season, the Marquette–native spent time with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals, scoring 30 points off 12 goals and 18 assists in 75 games.

He was drafted in the fifth round back in 2010 by the Boston Bruins, playing in six career playoffs and even scoring a goal against the Detroit Red Wings. The Roosters are coming off a season where they went 17–27 and missed out on the playoffs.