Bill allowing dogs to dine out at restaurants passes Senate

MARQUETTE — Michiganders could soon be able bring their dogs to their favorite local restaurants.

Wednesday afternoon, Michigan Senate passed the bill with 36 yeas and 6 nays, and will be considered in the Michigan House of Representatives.

Some of the rules of the bill include:

Dogs wouldn’t be able to walk through the interior of a restaurant to get to the patio.

They would need to be completely controlled by owners.

Restaurants would need to keep patios clean and clear of waste.

An employee who touches a dog or cleans waste does not serve food or beverages until they have washed their hands.

The dog is not allowed on a seat, chair or customer’s lap. Also, the dog cannot touch the tabletop.

Dogs wouldn’t be allowed in any area where food is prepared, and would never be unattended or with anyone younger than 18 years old.

Some Michigan eateries already allow dogs, but it’s technically illegal.

Looking around the city of Marquette, it would be difficult to deny that the city is dog friendly. But what about when it comes to dining out with your pooch by your side?

Looking around the city of Marquette, it would be difficult to deny that the city is dog friendly. But what about when it comes to dining out with your pooch by your side?

“A lot of people like pets, this is a very pet friendly community and I think it causes them to break out of their silence or break out from their device and interact with another human being regarding a pet,” said Babycakes Owner, Kim Danielson.

Senate Bill 727 will allow a customer’s dog in an outdoor dining area of a food service establishment, if a health or safety hazard would not result from the dog’s presence. With various local businesses in Marquette having outdoor patio areas, ABC 10 wanted to hear their reactions.

“I think it’s great, Marquette has such a dog friendly community that I think it would be nice to see people being able to bring their dogs to certain establishments and everything as long as they follow the guidelines and rules,” said Gophers Bakery Co-Owner, Eric Martello.

Now this bill has numerous stipulations, such as the dogs not being allowed in areas where food is prepared, not leaving the dog unattended, being held responsible for any damage done by the canine, just to name a few. If a food service establishment is willing to comply with the regulations, then the dog would be allowed in the outdoor areas.

“We try to be accommodating to anyone who comes to our restaurant and especially in the summertime, we get a lot of people who like to spend time with their pets so we would love to allow it,” said Aubree’s Restaurant General Manager, Aaron Taylor.

Under this bill, restaurants would not be required to allow dogs other than service animals in these areas, but would have the option to, if desired. One local bakery owner is hopeful that by having dogs allowed in these areas, people will socialize more.

“I think it’s a good thing, anything that causes people to interact with one another on a positive note, is a good thing by me,” said Danielson.

Local public health departments are responsible for the regulations of this bill amongst restaurants that decide to allow the dogs in the outdoor areas.