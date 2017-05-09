Hospital Week celebration brings in community

ISHPEMING– UP Health Systems Bell celebrates Hospital Week a different way every year, but this time around staff decided to make it a community effort.

This year the hospital is holding a Charity of Choice. Each department in the hospital donated items and put together themed baskets to be raffled off. The proceeds from each basket are dedicated to a different charity around the area.

“This year we decided to incorporate the communities into it,” Volunteer Services Supervisor Julie Solka said. “You go and you get your raffle ticket and you put it in your basket of choice and you win. If you’re the lucky winner you win that basket and some of the baskets are valued at over $400.”

So far the event has gained around $4,000. The contest ends Friday at noon where the winner will be announced, raffle tickets can still be purchased until then at the hospital gift shop.