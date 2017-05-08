Police asking for help locating Chocolay Township 16-year-old

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP– Chocolay Township Police are requesting assistance with locating a voluntary missing 16 year old girl from Chocolay Township.

Kalysta Vorase was last seen at her residence on May 3 at approximately 10 a.m. Vorase was wearing a teal colored sweater and black leggings. She is 5’1” with burgundy hair and green eyes.

Vorase is believed to have returned to the Ishpeming area and staying with friends.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Vorase, please contact Chocolay Township Police Department, 906-249-4040.