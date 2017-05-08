Murder trial pushed back another month

CRYSTAL FALLS — The trial of an Alpha man accused of murder has been pushed back again.

Alfred Saario, 65, was scheduled to begin his five-day trial May 22nd. According to Iron County Circuit Court, the trial was pushed back another month to allow both sides to further review his medical records.

Saario is charged with open murder and discharging a firearm into a building after he allegedly shot and killed his stepdaughter, Jamie Lee James, 29, last June in Alpha. Police say after killing James, he turned the gun on himself.

Saario’s trial will now take place beginning June 19th.