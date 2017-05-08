Students share work with published author

MARQUETTE– Monday kicked off the start of the Young Authors Conference, an event that has been going on for over 40 years.

This year students have the opportunity to hear from David Bierdrzyck. The Pennsylvania born author and illustrator has created books such as Bear Alert, Ace Lacewing, and Dory Story. The event also allows students to share their writing and illustrations with the author.

“I’m a kindergarden teacher so my kids are super excited to meet a real author and illustrator, we’ve been reading his books,” Co-Director Ashley Nicolas said. “This is the day they look forward to because they get to share their stories with an actual person who wrote books they enjoy.”

Students from junior kindergarten through fifth grade will take part in the week long event in Jamrich Hall.

Bierdrzyck will be participating in other community events this week, Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Peter White Library and Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Carnegie Library in Ishpeming.