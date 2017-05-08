Crash sends driver and passenger to hospital

CHASSELL TOWNSHIP–A two vehicle crash occurred on Sunday afternoon sent two people to the hospital.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department the crash occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday, near North Entry Road in Chassell Township. A 78-year-old Hancock woman slowing down waiting for a vehicle to make a left hand turn when the SUV was struck from behind by 38-year-old Hancock woman.

The 78-year-old driver and her 86-year-old passenger were both transported to UP Health Systems Portage via Mercy EMS to be treated for injuries. The driver of the passenger car sought her own medical treatment.

The 38-year-old Hancock woman was cited for failure to yield.

The Sheriff’s office was assisted by Chassell Township Fire and First Responders, Michigan State Police, Mercy EMS, and Superior Towing.