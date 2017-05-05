NMU holds board of trustees meeting

MARQUETTE– The Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees has a number of new board members and they hope to have a positive influence on the University.

NMU held a formal Board of Trustees meeting Friday morning in Cohodas hall on the Universities’ campus. As of January first, that board has three new members; Alexis Hart, Lisa Fittante, and Jim Haveman.

They say they want to help the university continue down the positive direction it is already going in.

“I think in terms of opportunities there are so many wonderful innovations and things going on right now with the university,” said one new Trustee Alexis Hart. “I think just the opportunity to work with this board and try to understand how we can continue to support the great leadership that already exists.”

Another new trustee, James Haveman said, “We past on several items to do some expansion of buildings and rehabbing of buildings; we talked about new additions to academic training here.”

The board also approved the tuition and fee schedule for the 2017–2018 school year. Undergraduates will pay an extra $237.5 per semester and graduates will pay $24 per credit hour. However, the university says their tuition and fees still remain the second-lowest in the state.