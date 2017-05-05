Governor, Lieutenant Governor visit U.P.

MARQUETTE — Local politicians and administrative staff at Northern Michigan University welcomed Governor Rick Snyder and Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley to Marquette with a tour at Invent@NMU.

The Governor and Lieutenant Governor spent a chunk of their morning talking with student workers and inventors. Invent@NMU is an entrepreneurial program that gives students real-world experience helping regional clients take physical products from concept to market.

After listening to a brief synopsis of what they do and how they do it, the duo heard mini-presentations from a handful of local inventors, each in different stages of their projects. Governor Snyder said he was impressed with the work the program was conducting.