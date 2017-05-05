Dedication for behavioral analysis center

MARQUETTE– For Upper Peninsula families that have a loved one who falls on the autism spectrum, it can be very challenging to find treatment.

One university is looking to change that.

Northern Michigan University held a dedication for the new Behavior Education Assessment and Research Center. The center specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis, which can help deal with many different behavior issues, but specifically autism.

Not only does the center provide therapeutic services, but also trains other Behavior Analysts.

“Across the country there is a national shortage of Behavior Analyst and specifically Board Certified Behavior Analyst, individuals who have trained specifically to do this kind of therapy” said Jacob Daar, Director of the BEAR Center. “This type of therapy is the most endorsed and highly recommended for individuals with autism.”

Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley said “This what it is all about, I mean the policy making work that I do in Lansing that is part the passage of laws and advocacy for resources and so forth, you know, those are words on a piece of paper, but somebody has to make that come to life.”

The event was attended by not only the Lieutenant Governor, but also the NMU Board of Trustees and the universities President Fritz Erickson.