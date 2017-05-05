ABC 10 celebrates two graduates

MARQUETTE — Friday, hundreds of friends and family will fill the dome to see NMU students receive there diploma.

It’s been a big school year for Northern Michigan University. Taking a look back the college even received national recognition. From over nine thousand views on NMU choral belting out “Landslide” at Presque Isle Park. To breaking a world record with Al Roker on the Today Show. But what makes Wildcat territory so special to the graduating seniors.

“Just go out there and don’t be afraid to join different clubs,” Marketing major Hazel Foster said. “Like I said I knew nobody when I came up here and now I would say I have a pretty good friend base and a lot of fun. I feel like it’s really hard to just think of one memory but honestly joining the sailing team was one of the best decisions I ever made.”

“I would definitely say living down in the dorms getting to meet everybody for the first time was a lot of fun,” Public relations major Brent Mogdics said. “I’m definitely racing towards the finish line I’m ready to be done for sure.”

880 students will be walking at the graduation ceremony tomorrow. The ceremony takes place at 10:30 a.m. at the Superior Dome. Chelsea Birdsall and I will both be in attendance.

My favorite NMU memory is my very first snowday before thanksgiving and using my laundry basket as a sled right on campus. Don’t worry Chelsea and I will both stay right here on ABC10.