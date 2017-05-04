NMU’s Bisek named 2016 Wrestler of the Year

MARQUETTE — USA Wrestling announced today that Northern Michigan University Olympic Training Site assistant coach Andy Bisek was named 2016 Greco-Roman Wrestler of the Year. This is the third straight year that Bisek has won the award.

“It is definitely an honor to receive this award,” Bisek said. “With this being an award voted on by coaches and athletes, it definitely means a lot to me to be recognized by them.”

Bisek is only the second person in the history of the award to receive the honor three years in a row, joining former NMU coach Dennis Hall, who earned his awards 1994-1996.

He most recently competed for Team USA in the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games. In his first match, he earned a 1-0 victory over Yurisandy Hernandez Rios of Cuba. In his next bout, he was edged by Bozo Starcevic of Croatia, 2-0. When Starcevic failed to reach the finals, Bisek was not eligible for repechage and was eliminated.

In 2014 and 2015, he earned bronze medals at the World Championships, the only World medals for the United States during the four-year Olympic cycle. He also won gold medals at the 2015 Pan American Games and the Pan American Championships in 2012 and 2014.

Bisek took over assistant coaching duties for the NMU Greco-Roman wrestling program in November 2016.

“This is a great way for Andy to cap off his athletic career,” said NMU-OTS head coach Rob Hermann. “He was a strong competitor and he has been an asset to our team since joining our coaching staff.”

Other NMU graduates who have won the award are Spenser Mango, 2013; Chas Betts, 2012; Justin Lester, 2011; and Adam Wheeler, 2008.

