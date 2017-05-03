New hotel open for business

MARQUETTE — After months of planning and construction, a new hotel is up and ready for visitors.

The public was invited to come and see the newest lodging option in Marquette, My Place Hotel on US-41 in Marquette. The hotel is described as an economy extended stay brand, where you can rent rooms by the night, the week and even the month.

“My place is focused on the extended stay model where we have less amenities than a higher end property, but very nice accommodations,” said CEO/President of My Place Hotels of America, Ryan Rivett. “My Place includes kitchens in every room for the benefit of every guest as well as a store and a guest lounge, guest laundry and facilities guests will use as they make themselves as comfortable at a hotel as they are at home.”

Rivett said the community was heavily involved in making this happen. The grand opening included a ribbon cutting ceremony, various drawings and donations, a tour by hotel staff as well as food and drinks.