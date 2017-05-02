Senior Students showcasing art to public

MARQUETTE — For many college students, this week is graduation week. Art students at Northern Michigan University are saying farewell to their alma mater by participating in the Senior Art Exhibit.

Over 50 senior students from the School of Art and Design are currently showcasing their artwork at the DeVos Art Museum.

A variety of pieces are being displayed, from photography related projects to ceramics and graphic design. This exhibit gives students the chance to show-off what they have been working on the past couple years and display it for the public to see.

Working with these students during their time at NMU, gives the Director of the Devos Art Museum a chance to get a glimpse of their transformations.

“We watch them evolve; they often start out as not quite sure about what medium of art they want to focus on and by the time they leave here, they are so sharp and really honed in and what they’re interested in, what they’re excited about, and how they present their work,” said DeVos Art Museum Director & Curator, Melissa Alan.

Anyone from the public is invited to stop by the Museum and get a peak of the work that some of these students have been working on for over a year. Admission is free and a closing reception is being held this Friday from 7 to 9 P.M.