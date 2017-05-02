Man sentenced for near-fatal assault on woman

MARQUETTE– A man plead guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury for beating a woman.

According to the U.S. Attorny’s Office David Kel Baldwin, 45, of Watersmeet will serve 41 months in prison and then spend three years on supervised release. Additionally he will pay a $2000 fine and a $100 special assessment.

Baldwin beat a woman with his bare hands at a residence on Lac Vieux Desert reservation lands in August of 2016. The woman likely would have died of her injuries if not quickly treated.

Both Baldwin and the victim are enrolled members of the Lac Vieux Desert Tribe.

The Lac Vieux Desert Tribal Police and F.B.I investigated the case.