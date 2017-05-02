Man sentenced for domestic violence

MARQUETTE– A man was sentenced for domestic abuse by a habitual offender on Tuesday.

According to U.S. Attorney’s Office, Nicholas James Sayles, 34, of Kincheloe was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

Sayles plead guilty to the charge of domestic abuse by a habitual offender after he struck a woman he lived with on Sault Ste. Marie Tribal land in March of last year. He struck the woman in her face and broke one of her teeth.

He had previously been convicted of Domestic Violence by a habitual offender in 2011.

The Sault Ste. Marie Police, Kinross Police, and F.B.I investigated the case.