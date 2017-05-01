Murder conviction nets man lengthy prison sentence

MENOMINEE — A Menominee man convicted of killing a woman will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

Gregory Ihander, 49, was sentenced to 40-50 years in prison Monday afternoon in Menominee County Circuit Court. In February, a jury convicted Ihander of second-degree murder in the death of Jolene Eichhorn, 43.

On September 9, 2015, police found Eichhorn’s body in the trunk of her car at the Cedar River State Harbor in Cedarville Township. Ihander was arrested September 10.

He was charged with open murder by the prosecutor’s office. His trial lasted eight days.

Ihander was given credit for 600 days already served.