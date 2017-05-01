Local student brings Pedicab to city

MARQUETTE — A local college student has started a new business that will draw in some extra cash while getting a pretty good work–out at the same time.

The Pedicab was recently brought to Marquette by NMU student, Easton Viitala.

After hearing of family members experience with a similar mode of transportation in Chicago, he wanted to bring that to the area.

Viitala will bring passengers around a variety of places in the city, from the Lower Harbor to downtown restaurants; the route is flexible depending on the passengers.

When it comes to the cost of the ride, that is also up to the passengers to decide for themselves.

“It’s pay what you want, I try to make it as valuable as I can so that way I have to earn whatever I make. Technically, it’s a free ride and it’s whatever you think it’s valued at,” said Pedicab Owner/Creator, Easton Viitala.

During the summer, Fridays and weekends is when you can call for a ride, along with some days throughout the work week depending on the weather.

Viitala also mentioned that he would eventually like to expand the business to different parts of Marquette. Whether you are a local or a tourist and interested in a ride with Pedicab, you can contact Easton to request a ride at (906) 250-8777.