Altran celebrating new building

MUNISING–Two years after a fire destroyed their previous building, one Upper Peninsula organization is celebrating a new building and thanking those who helped them along the way.

Monday afternoon Altran held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new building.

During the event, the new Executive Director of Altran Jennifer Heyrman thanked a number of different groups that gave them a helping hand after the fire. These including other public transportation services that helped them get up in running a day after they lost their building.

“We actually had to turn people away and say we have enough buses and do not need anymore you have satisfied our needs; we’re ready to get back on the roads,” Heyrman said. “They were very, very instrumental in giving us that 24 hour turn around to get back on the road.”

Heyreman said that the fire was caused by a wiring malfunction and two employees were inside and smelt smoke.

She also said that due to the hard work of the responding fire fighters; they were able to recover most of the files and computer servers that had data on them.