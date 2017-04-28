VA offers help for military sexual trauma survivors

IRON MOUNTAIN — April is Sexual Assault Awareness month, and though the month is almost over, that doesn’t mean the message fades. According to Veterans Affairs, Military Sexual Trauma, or MST, is reported to VA centers by 1 in 4 women and 1 in 100 men, nationally.

MST is sexual assault and sexual harassment that occurs to military members during service and causes them to experience a range of mental and physical issues. To help alleviate the pain, the VA offers free MST-related care to all veterans, even if they are not currently enrolled in VA healthcare. Sarita Gruszynski, the MST Coordinator at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center, says the goal is to make sure survivors don’t feel alone.

“There’s a national push for raising awareness for male sexual trauma,” Gruszynski said. “It’s interesting with men because initially, they like the one on one because it’s very shameful for them and as they’ve gotten together, they feel like they’re not alone-they realize they’re not the only one’s this has happened to.”

To support male MST survivors, the VA is hosting a program at Camp American Legion where men can enjoy the outdoors while working on their trauma. If you are suffering from MST and want help, you can contact the VA to verify eligibility. Gruszynski noted that proof of assault or harassment was not necessary to get help.