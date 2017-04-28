‘Project: Feed A Neighbor’ back again

ISHPEMING — Eight years and counting– that’s how long one local organization has been helping out community members in need. And they’re back at it again.

Project: Feed A Neighbor is collecting food to help fill up local food banks. Saturday is bag collection day and the organization is looking for some volunteers to collect bags and drive the bags to the distribution sites. If you’re interested in helping, the group will be meeting at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Ishpeming from 10 am until noon on Saturday.