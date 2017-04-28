Man sentenced for crashing a vehicle into a bar

MARQUETTE — A Gwinn man who crashed into a bar with a vehicle and struggled with officers at the time of his arrest received his sentence Friday morning in Marquette County Circuit Court.

Kirk Bragenzer, 26, was sentenced to 12 months in jail with credit for time served on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. On October 13th, 2016, Bragenzer was behind the wheel of a green Toyota when he crashed into the Happy Hour Bar in Gwinn.

A third charge of Operating While Intoxicated was dropped as part of his plea agreement. Judge Jennifer Mazzuchi will grant Bragenzer early release from jail to undergo alcohol rehabilitation at Great Lakes Recovery.