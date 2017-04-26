UPDATE: Suspects involved with malicious destruction of property arrested

UPDATE — Wednesday, April 26th, 2017 3:37 p.m. EDT

The suspects involved in over thirty reports of property damage across the city of Marquette, have been arrested.

According to the Marquette Police Department, Officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle with occupants possibly shooting an air rifle out of the car on Monday. Marquette Police located the suspect vehicle in North Marquette and made contact with the occupants.

After an investigation, it was discovered that three suspects were allegedly involved in shooting windows out of cars with a pneumatic gun. Seth Warren Gustafson, 19, Jay Yung Oberg, 20, and Justin Robert Zyburt, 19, all of Marquette were arrested on three-count felony warrants from the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office.

These counts include malicious destruction of property and possession of a loaded firearm in or upon a vehicle. Total bond is set at $3,500 each.

MARQUETTE — The Marquette Police Department is investigating 32 incidents of malicious destruction of property using low caliber air rifles.

According to an officer of the Marquette Police Department, on April 23rd, there was a rash of malicious destruction of property incidents reported. Thirty-two total complaints were called in that included damage done to vehicles, vehicle windows, and some isolated damage to buildings.

The damage was created using a low caliber air rifle across neighborhoods in the City of Marquette. It is believed that no specific person was targeted in these incidents. Three suspects are currently being investigated by the department, who have all been cooperative.

The Marquette Police Department was able to identify the suspects with the help of a vigilant neighbor who spotted suspicious activity. While there is no danger to the public, anyone who has noticed damage to their vehicles or property is being asked to contact the Marquette Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation.