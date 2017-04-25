Trial scheduled for murder suspect

MARQUETTE — A trial has been scheduled for an Ishpeming man accused of murder.

Derek Blemke, 24, is accused of stabbing and killing Brandon LaFavre, 21, of Marquette on June 24, 2016. The incident occurred at 1:45 a.m. at an apartment on 2050 Wright Street in the City of Marquette.

At his preliminary exam last July, a medical report read by Marquette County Prosecutor Matt Wiese said Blemke stabbed LaFavre a total of 24 times. A five-day jury trial is set to begin September 11, 2017.

Blemke remains in jail on no bond.