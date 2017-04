MARQUETTE — The case of a Gwinn man charged with open murder is headed to trial later this year.

Darrell Gutzman, 52, is accused of stabbing and killing Robin Anne Lampinen, 53, of Gwinn last December at a residence in K.I. Sawyer. Gutzman was found by authorities in Ishpeming just hours after the murder.

The trial, scheduled to last five days, is set to begin October 9th. Gutzman is currently lodged at the Marquette County Jail on no bond.