Missing 3-year old boy in Delta County

FORD RIVER TOWNSHIP — A 3-year old boy went missing while looking for the family dog on Tuesday.

According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Department, on April 25th around 11:15 A.M., officers were dispatched to H Road in Ford River Township on a report of a missing child. The boy went missing while looking for the family dog, the dog is described as being small and white in color.

The boy was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and red paw patrol boots. If you see the child or dog, it’s urged to contact Central Dispatch at 906-787-5911.

Deputies are being assisted by Escanaba Public Safety K9, Ford River Twp Fire, Bark River Twp Fire, Escanaba Twp Fire, Delta County Search and Rescue, Delta County Victim Services and American Red Cross.