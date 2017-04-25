Malicious destruction of property under investigation

MARQUETTE — The Marquette Police Department is investigating 32 incidents of malicious destruction of property using low caliber air rifles.

According to an officer of the Marquette Police Department, on April 23rd, there was a rash of malicious destruction of property incidents reported. Thirty-two total complaints were called in that included damage done to vehicles, vehicle windows, and some isolated damage to buildings.

The damage was created using a low caliber air rifle across neighborhoods in the City of Marquette. It is believed that no specific person was targeted in these incidents. Three suspects are currently being investigated by the department, who have all been cooperative.

The Marquette Police Department was able to identify the suspects with the help of a vigilant neighbor who spotted suspicious activity. While there is no danger to the public, anyone who has noticed damage to their vehicles or property is being asked to contact the Marquette Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation.