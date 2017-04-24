March for Science

MARQUETTE–It was a huge turnout Saturday in Marquette as locals Marched for Science.

It was the perfect Marquette day to celebrate Earth Day. The marchers started at the Berry Event Center making their way down Third Street. A wide variety of ages from strollers, to grandparents, to students held signs peacefully celebrating the scientific facts.

“We feel the administration and general public of our Country isn’t doing the greatest at advocating science and trusting science when really there isn’t a whole lot we can really denounce without science,” NMU biology student Zach Dykema said.

“Well the current administration likes to give us alternative facts,” marcher Jerry Corsten said. “When it comes to science there is only one fact and that’s scientific proof that the World is changing so we have to change along with it.”

Millions around the globe marched in honor of science on Saturday.