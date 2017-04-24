Local school district in need of substitute teachers

COPPER COUNTRY — Looking for work as a substitute teacher? There is a shortage of substitute teachers and instructional aides in the Copper Country.

To help fill those open positions in the Copper Country Intermediate School District…Professional Education Services Group…a staffing company for schools…held a job fair in Hancock and Baraga.

PESG Account Executive Ernie Bywater said, “The need is great for substitutes across the board, in all classes, and that goes much further than just Copper Country. That’s statewide and even nationally there’s a shortage of substitute teachers and folks to work in the schools.”

It’s not just substitute teachers and instructional aides that are needed, PESG is also hiring food service workers and custodians.

The difficulty in filling those positions is not finding qualified candidates is letting those candidates know that the can sub.

Bywater said, “Folks out there that have at least 90 credit hours can be substitute teachers—community college or university credits—could be a sub in the school system. It’s a great opportunity for a mom or a parent who’s last student just started school, to come in and, if they’ve got the credits or want to sub as a Para-pro, which just requires a high school diploma, to come and get set up with us. You can bring your student to school, let them work for the day and take them home. It’s a great job for that situation.”

Those interested can still apply by visiting the CCISD office in Hancock or their website, ccisd.k12.mi.us.