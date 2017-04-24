Police investigating one-vehicle rollover accident

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP — A Northern Michigan University student was not injured after her vehicle went off the road and rolled over Monday afternoon.

Emergency responders were called to County Road 550, about a mile north of Phil’s 550 Store just before 1:00 p.m. According to a deputy with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was driving south on County Road 550 when she lost control of her Toyota Camry.

Her vehicle rolled off the road and into a ditch. She was not injured in the accident.

Her Camry was towed from the scene. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.

The Marquette Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.