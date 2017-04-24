Fraternity pushes tub 165 miles to raise money for hospice group

HARVEY — A fraternity at Northern Michigan University spent two days pushing a bathtub on wheels from Sault Ste. Marie to Marquette, all in the name of a good cause.

Around 30 members from Tau Kappa Epsilon pushed the tub approximately 165 miles across the Upper Peninsula. The fraternity left Sault Ste. Marie Friday morning and had the tub back in Marquette at 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

All of the money raised from the two-day trek went to Lake Superior Hospice.

“I’ve bonded a lot with my brothers,” said NMU sophomore Michael Kolbus. “Spending twelve hours in a car and walking together, it’s a long haul but it’s been really great.”

Fraternity members took shifts pushing the tub down M-28 and US-41. They were aiming to raise two thousand dollars for Lake Superior Hospice.