First Lego League fundraiser

MARQUETTE–One local group of students from North Star Academy is apart of 40,000 students in the Nation, participating in the First Lego League. This coming weekend students are inviting the community to help out.

The program is based on STEM principles, teamwork, and contributing to society. The League includes students through kindergarten all the way up to eighth grade. Students are currently in between competition seasons and pass the time by creating super hero stop animation and fundraising.

“In the room they’re filming a scene with Harley Quinn, Batwoman, Batman, Catwoman, all the bad guys, and Joker,” Volunteer coach Whitney Saunder said. “So they get really engaged in this and beyond that it’s also helping to build the science technology, engineering, and mathematics that First Lego League tries to promote.”

The league is hosting a Spring Fling Shopping Spree Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday, April 29. The fundraiser includes a bake sale and over 20 vendors.

According to Saunder it’s a perfect place to shop for Mother’s Day and ask questions about the upcoming season.