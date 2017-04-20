Bergman faces tough crowd at first town hall

ESCANABA — U.S. Congressman Jack Bergman faced the masses last night at his first town hall since being elected into his position. And he was met with some vocal opposition by his constituents.

“I hear the Republicans say all the time how it’s not working the deductibles are too high, can’t get the doctor of your choice, but I don’t find that to be true at all. Are you willing to help fix it if there’s a problem and not get rid of it?”

“It’s past the point of fixing,” responded Bergman.

“What’s the answer?”

“I’m going to vote to repeal Obamacare.”

Congressman Jack Bergman fielded some tough questions at his Town Hall last night at Bay De Noc Community College.

“This is regarding the VA. Being a marine veteran, I’m a little mad at you and I think I got that across when you walked in and I said you’re a disgrace to the Corp. You’re a republican and I’ve looked at your record, and you’ve voted in tune with cutting VA funding. Why?”

“Do you support the proposed 31 percent cut to the EPA budget, why or why not? And here’s a side question if you chose to not answer the first one: how is an increase in military spending justified when we’re currently spending more than $600 billion?”

The auditorium was packed to capacity as district one constituents waited their turn to ask questions, some getting their first glimpse at Bergman since the election. For one local group, his absence in the U.P. raises huge concerns and has not gone unnoticed.

“I think Bart Stupak set the standard as far as how this district should be represented. He was home nearly every weekend and he spent time in this district. When he was home, he was on the road. There’s a very high standard to meet here and Jack Bergman is clearly not meeting it.”

“I have to be where the work is and a couple of times when we came here in February, we got snowed out. I’m not the one who is going to solve their problems, if you will,” said Bergman. “I mean, my staff is going to, they’re spectacular. So the people really need to see the people who are going to get the work done. So, bottom line, I think what the people are really looking for is to have their representative get some things done and solve some problems.”

And that work is in DC, where Bergman says nearly a month of extra time has been added on for congressional sessions in comparison to previous years.

Currently, Bergman is working on three committees in the House of Representatives; budget, natural resources and veteran’s affairs, of which he is the chairmen on investigations and oversights.

Bergman voiced his support for increasing the defense budget as well as cutting funding to the EPA, but said he would be work to see the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative stay fully funded.

