Bergman faces tough crowd at first town hall

ESCANABA — Congressman Jack Bergman made an appearance at Bay De Noc Community College Wednesday night for his first town hall since being elected into his position. And the auditorium was teeming with audience members ready to ask some difficult questions.

Dr. Laura Coleman, the President of Bay College, kicked off the town hall by warning the audience to remain civil and courteous throughout the event, regardless of political affiliation. Bergman entered the stage a few minutes after 7 p.m. and echoed Coleman’s remarks, saying “We’re all in this together.”

After a brief opening statement, the floor was opened to the crowd to ask questions they submitted prior to the start of the town hall. While a slew of questions regarding the repeal status of Obamacare, veteran’s affairs, the EPA and de-funding the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative were front and center, a group of Democrats traveled from Marquette to ask the congressman where he’s been.

“We are concerned that there are many communities spread out across the U.P. and we are all represented by this one person and he works for us,” said Jenn Hill, a representative of Froward Action Michigan. He’s a representative for us and we’d like to make sure he knows what’s going on in our local communities.”

