NEGAUNEE– Wednesday night one local high school kicks of the premiere of Aida the musical.

The Negaunee High School performance will also take place Thursday and Friday evening. The cast is made up of 50 students, but the musical might not be what some are expecting.

“So first I want to clarify that this is not the opera Aida,” Music Teacher Kelly Buckles said. “This is the storyline from the opera that Giuseppe Verdi composed many many years ago. Then Elton John and Tim Rice took the story line and turned it into a pop musical. Luckily for us we have an excellent cast and everyone does such a wonderful job. They just take your breath away every single time.”

Buckles said students have been putting in a lot of work- even on the weekends putting together the set and practicing scenes.

Tickets will be sold at the door, Midtown Bakery, and the Negaunee High School Office.