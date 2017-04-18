Man in serious condition after crash

MANISQIUE– According to officials, 1 man was hospitalized and a building received major damage after a serious car crash Monday evening.

According to the Manistique Department of Public Safety, officers responded to the 200 block of South Cedar Street in downtown Manistique for an accident.

The driver, a 32-year-old Manistique man, was the only one inside the vehicle and was in serious condition. He was taken to Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital to be stabilized before being transferred to U.P Health System- Marquette.

No other injuries were reported, but the former Renze Ford Dealership building received “major damage.” At this time there is no word on exactly how much property damage was caused.

Additionally, the vehicle involved is considered to be a total loss.

Officers determined that the man had been driving recklessly and alcohol is believed to be a factor. However, at this time the accident still remains under investigation.

We will have more on this story as it develops.