Local organizations collaborating to prevent suicide in community

MUNISING — Local organizations in one community have been working to maintain and create programs to prevent suicide amongst youth in their county.

During a meeting last week, members of the Alger County Community Collaborative Communities that Care discussed their community action plan for suicide prevention. When discussing further plans of actions, members also reflected current programs that have been implemented for youth in the area.

“We’ve brought in a QPR training which stands for question, persuade, refer. We’ve gotten this training into schools and also into the community. This is a one hour gate keeping training to let people know what to look for, such as things people who are suicidal might do and what we do to persuade them to get help or to find help, such as resources in our community. We’ve been doing that in our community of Alger county to let people know about these signs,” said District Health Department Educator, Bobbi Ayotte.

