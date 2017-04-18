Fire reported at lumber yard

KI SAWYER — Multiple fire departments were called to a fire Monday night at Potlatch Corporation in KI Sawyer.

Emergency responders were called to the lumber yard around 10:30 p.m. An official on site tells ABC 10’s Jerry Taylor the fire started inside a building. No injuries have been reported.

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time. According to their website, Potlatch produces precision cut studs and finger-jointed studs in spruce, pine and fir.

We will pass along more information as it becomes available.