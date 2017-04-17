Violations confirmed during exploratory drilling in the Porcupine Mountains

PORCUPINE MOUNTAINS — An official from the Department of Environmental Quality has confirmed that violations have occurred during exploratory drilling for copper in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.

According to the Daily Mining Gazette, Highland Copper Co. hired Idea Drilling to do exploratory drilling in a small area in the Western part of the mountains and on land the company owns outside of the park. It has been confirmed that drill crews damaged a snowmobile trail parallel to the county road they used to access their drilling sites.

Steve Casey, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) district supervisor from Marquette confirmed with the Mining Gazette that the work was done without a permit, which could result in fines for numerous violations of NREPA.

Casey also mentioned that the MDEQ is continuing its investigation into the matter, while also working with a county enforcement agency to address additional soil erosion issues.