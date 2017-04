FORSYTH TOWNSHIP– Police are looking for a stolen pickup truck and are asking for the community for help.

According to their Facebook page, the Forsyth Township Police Department is looking for a stolen 1997 Silver Chevy Truck. The truck has a flat bed with a chrome toolbox and a Marine sticker in the window.

The license plate number is DLE 6828. Anyone who has scene this truck is urged to call 911.