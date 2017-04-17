Fatal motorcycle accident under investigation

HOUGHTON — Local law enforcement is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident.

The Houghton Police Department responded to the accident around 7:25 P.M. on Friday. Brian Bixley, 69, was driving his motorcycle onto Sheldon Avenue from a parking spot when he lost control of the motorcycle, and crashed into a light pole.

Bixley was transported to U.P. Health System-Portage and then to U.P. Health System-Marquette where he succumbed to his injuries. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

Michigan Tech Public Safety, Michigan Tech First Responders, and the Michigan State Police assisted on the scene.