Suspect captured involved in nationwide manhunt

WISCONSIN — After a 9-day manhunt, fugitive Joseph Jakubowski has been captured in western Wisconsin.

According to WBAY, a tip late Thursday led officers to Jakubowski, who had been camping out on a farmer’s property in Vernon County. The fugitive was taken into custody Friday at about 6 a.m. Jakubowski had been on the run since April 4th, when he broke into Armageddon Supplies in Janesville. It’s believed he stole 18 guns from the store. The FBI had a $20,000 reward out for his arrest.

On the same day of the burglary, Jakubowski mailed a 161-page manifesto to President Donald Trump. The 32-year-old had expressed anti-government and anti-religion views. He referred to the government as a “gang of terrorists.” He also blamed government regulation for destroying his passion for being an artist.